WEST SACRAMENTO — River City High School in West Sacramento was locked down Monday while police investigate an alleged threat left anonymously in the school’s main office.

Police said officers are on campus.

All students were said to be safe, according to police, and parents were told they do not need to come pick up their children.

Washington Unified School District in @cityofwestsac says the current lockdown is in place as @WestSacPoliceDe investigates an anonymous threat left on voicemail. Students are safe. NO need for students to be picked up. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/iO5mF3OVmp — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) March 5, 2018