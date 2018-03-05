Robbers Cut Power before Home Invasion, Investigators Say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWCASTLE -- Three people were arrested last week after Placer County Sheriff's deputies say they cut power to a home in Newcastle and robbed two people inside.

Investigators say 30-year-old Derrick Michael Thomas, 44-year-old Lukas Matthew and 28-year-old Amanda Robertsen made their way inside the home through a side garage door around 4:30 a.m. Thursday. Each was masked and one was armed with a gun, deputies said.

According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, they pretended to be law enforcement and told the man inside that he had a warrant for his arrest. The three also found the man's caretaker, brought her into the room and bound her hands, deputies said.

Investigators say the three got away with guns and cash from the home. All three were arrested within 19 hours.

Placer County detectives said they do not believe this was a random home invasion, and that the victim had previously hired one of the suspects to do some housework, and the home was specifically targeted.