Russ Solomon, Founder of Tower Records, Dies at 92

SACRAMENTO — Tower Records founder and Sacramento icon Russ Solomon died Sunday at age 92, his family confirmed to FOX40’s partners at the Sacramento Business Journal.
They said he died while watching the Academy Awards.
Locally based Tower Records once had 89 stores across the country and 144 stores run under license in nine other countries. The company folded in 2006.
In 2010, at age 84, Solomon said that he was ready to give up the retail music business when he shut down his R5 Records, which was at 16th Street and Broadway, across the street from the former Tower Drugs, where he started selling records in the 1950s in his father’s shop.
Solomon and Tower Records were profiled in the Colin Hanks-directed documentary “All Things Must Pass,” released in 2015.
Last year, Solomon was honored with a spot on the Sacramento Walk of Stars. Solomon’s Delicatessen, the new locally owned Jewish deli coming to the 700 block of K Street, is named in his honor.