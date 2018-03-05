Sacramento County Shows Off Changes to Voting System

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Major changes are comig to the way Sacramento County voters cast their ballots.

The county held a preview on Monday, highlighting some of those changes.

First, every registered voter will be getting a ballot in the mail -- regardless of whether or not they signed up to vote by mail. Voters can mail their ballots in or drop them off at one of 50 ballot boxes around the county.

For those who prefer to vote in person, polling places are being replaced by voting centers. These voting centers will be open the 11 days leading up to the election. People can visit any voting center, and voters can either use a traditional ballot or a new electronic voting machine.