Stockton Detectives Raid Illegal Gambling Operation

STOCKTON -- Police are investigating an illegal gambling establishment in Stockton.

Stockton detectives raided an internet cafe Monday on East Main Street near South American Street, according to the Stockton Police Department. In all, 16 computers were seized in the raid.

The owner of the illegal gambling hall, 36-year-old Erica Herechski, was arrested. This is the woman's fourth arrest for operating illegal gambling establishments. She was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Since early February, a number of complaints came into the police department after people were seen loitering around the building.

No other information has been made available by law enforcement officials.

