9-Year-Old Dies after Being Hit by Car in Stockton

STOCKTON -- A young girl has died after she was hit by a car Tuesday in Stockton.

Around 3:40 p.m., the 9-year-old was hit while crossing Carolyn Weston Boulevard near Ishi Goto Street.

A passerby performed CPR on the girl until medical personnel arrived. She has been flown to University of California, Davis Medical Center where she later died from her injuries.

The driver stayed at the scene and the car was later towed away.

Police are now looking for people who were in two cars seen at the scene. One is a late 90's to early 00's silver Mercedes and a late 90's to early 00's Isuzu Rodeo or Honda Passport.

Family identified the girl as Brianna Moua, a fourth grader at August Knodt Elementary School. A relative has launched a GoFundMe campaign.

