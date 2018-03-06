9-Year-Old in Grave Condition after Being Hit by Car in Stockton

STOCKTON — The Stockton Police Department reports a girl was hospitalized Tuesday after she was hit by a car.

Around 3:40 p.m., the 9-year-old was hit while crossing Carolyn Weston Boulevard near Ishi Goto Street.

A passerby performed CPR on the girl until medical personnel arrived. She has been flown to University of California, Davis Medical Center and is in critical condition.

The driver stayed at the scene and the car was later towed away.

The car suspected of hitting a 9-year-old girl is being towed away right now. Again, police say a girl was hit on Carolyn Weston near Ishi Goto in Stockton this afternoon. She is in grave condition. pic.twitter.com/sBFolCTDab — Kay Recede FOX40 (@KayRecede) March 7, 2018

Stay with FOX40 News and FOX40’s website for more updates on this developing investigation.