Attorney General Jeff Sessions to Visit Sacramento, Make ‘Major Sanctuary Jurisdiction Announcement’

SACRAMENTO — U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be in Sacramento on Wednesday to “make a major sanctuary jurisdiction announcement,” the Department of Justice said.

Sessions’ announcement is part of the annual Law Enforcement Legislative Day hosted by the California Peace Officers’ Association.

Sessions is expected to speak Wednesday morning at the Sawyer Hotel in Downtown Sacramento.

According to the CPOA’s webpage about Legislative Day events, the event at the Sawyer is full.

Sessions is a frequent critic of California’s so-called “Sanctuary State” policies and often threatens to deny federal crime-fighting resources to jurisdictions that don’t cooperate with federal immigration agents.