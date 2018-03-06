Avalanche Danger ‘Considerable’ in the High Sierra

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRUCKEE -- Due to several feet of new snow that accumulated last week, avalanche danger is "considerable" in the Sierra backcountry, according to Sierra Avalanche Center.

The center ranks avalanche danger on a scale from one to five, one being "low" and five being "extreme." Even in a time of "considerable" danger, which ranks third on the scale, large avalanches occur.

"Large enough to destroy a house or a small grove of trees," explained James "JB" Brown, a backcountry guide and educator with Sierra Avalanche Center. "So if that gives you an idea of the scope and size that we're dealing with, it's a pretty big concern at this point."

Whether visiting the backcountry or a groomed resort, experts recommend that skiers and snowboarders go with a friend.

"Don't go out into the backcountry unless you have some avalanche knowledge, if you've taken an avalanche course," Brown advises. "Make sure you're reading the forecast. And as always, make sure you're carrying the three essentials: a beacon, a shovel and a probe."

The mountains surrounding Lake Tahoe received between 5 and 8 feet of snow last week. A weak storm system is expected to deliver a few additional inches Thursday of this week, followed by another series of cold winter storms that could add more feet of snow next week.