Cooking with The Waffle Experience

Posted 11:15 AM, March 6, 2018, by , Updated at 11:14AM, March 6, 2018

Paul is hanging out in the kitchen with Chef Michael Donoho and Waffle Experience CEO Jeffery Belaski getting a look at some of their farm-to-fork recipes including:

Benedict Arnold:  house cured Canadian bacon, cage free egg, kale, apple compote, chive grain mustard hollandaise, apple infused herb waffle

Sacramento King:  house smoked salmon, hard-boiled egg, arugula, tomato, cucumber, shaved onion, caper crème cheese, cracked pepper waffle

Praise the Lard:  house braised pork belly, cage free egg, arugula, roasted tomato, ricotta, cracked pepper agave syrup, lardon studded waffle