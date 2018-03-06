Cooking with The Waffle Experience

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paul is hanging out in the kitchen with Chef Michael Donoho and Waffle Experience CEO Jeffery Belaski getting a look at some of their farm-to-fork recipes including:



Benedict Arnold : house cured Canadian bacon, cage free egg, kale, apple compote, chive grain mustard hollandaise, apple infused herb waffle

Sacramento King : house smoked salmon, hard-boiled egg, arugula, tomato, cucumber, shaved onion, caper crème cheese, cracked pepper waffle

Praise the Lard : house braised pork belly, cage free egg, arugula, roasted tomato, ricotta, cracked pepper agave syrup, lardon studded waffle