Foresthill Fire Station 88 Closes, Leaving Neighbors Worried

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORESTHILL -- It's an area that's been hit by destructive wildfires in the past and now it's losing one of its fire stations.

Foresthill Fire Station 88 closed Monday. It was one of just a few fire stations in the Placer County town.

People who live there got a chance to meet with the fire chief about the decision and how it could impact them.

In July, voters said "no" to a ballot measure that would have charged them $180 per year for fire protection. Fire Chief Kirk Kushen said without that money he can't pay firefighters enough to stay there. He said he's lost too many good people for higher paying departments in the Valley and the Bay Area.

He said response times to the neighborhoods will be about 5 minutes longer.

Losing the fire station could have devastating effects if another big wildfire sparks in the area. Back in the fall of 2014 the King Fire was burning close to Foresthill. The 97,000-acre fire had a lot of people in the foothills community worried as they watched the flames and smoke get closer.