Foster Parent Facing Child Porn Charges Appears in Court

SACRAMENTO — A Rancho Cordova foster parent facing child pornography charges appeared in a Sacramento County courtroom for a brief hearing.

Kevin Barker is charged with possession of child pornography and secretly recording someone without their consent for sexual purposes.

Investigators say Barker’s alleged crimes happened between June 16, 2016 and March 2, 2018, the day he was arrested.

FOX40 broke the story Monday evening, speaking with a neighbor who said Barker gave him a memory card.

The neighbor, John Poulson, said he called police after he opened the memory card and was shocked at what he saw.

“When I saw his face I was like, ‘That’s Kevin,'” Poulson said. “The video shows him installing a camera in the ceiling above the shower and the toilet. It just made us sick.”

On @FOX40 at 5pm: video appears to show Foster parent Kevin Barker installing a camera in his bathroom, right above a toilet and shower pic.twitter.com/UaXrQ6OHQv — Ali Wolf (@awolfTV) March 7, 2018

Poulson said there were no children seen in any of the images on the card.

“The videos that we had on the card didn’t show any children on them but it was enough to make us think, ‘Oh my god, why is this guy doing this?'” he said.

Investigators searched Barker’s home on Friday.

“He had a hot tub in the backyard. He let the kids in the neighborhood use the hot tub. Everybody would always play over there,” Poulson said. “My kids played over there, my fiancee’s kids played over there. It was just Kevin’s was the place where all the kids went.”

Barker will be back in court Thursday and again on March 14.

Child Protective Services confirmed Tuesday that all children have been removed from the home.

Meanwhile, Barker’s home has been listed by code enforcement as “unsafe to occupy.”