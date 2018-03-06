Friends Honor Man’s Memory after Deadly Freak Accident in Sacramento Nightclub

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A freak accident at Badlands nightclub over the weekend left a young man dead and loved ones in shock.

Basilio Cervantes did a lot for his family and friends, now they want to make sure everyone knows about the great person he was.

"I just wanted to get a tattoo in memory of him because that was my best friend," said Alexxus Garza, Cervantes' best friend.

"We promised each other that we weren't going anywhere," said Cervantes' ex-boyfriend Nicholas Saubolle.

There's a hole left in the hearts of those who knew and loved Cervantes.

"You wonder why the good ones go so young," said Saubolle's mother, Teresa Saubolle.

The general manager of the midtown Sacramento club said 21-year-old Cervantes walked in at 9:12 p.m. Just 23 minutes later, he lost his footing while dancing and fell then hit his head.

A Badlands spokesperson said the club called 911. After the fall the 21-year-old was alert and talking but died at an area hospital.

The freak accident doesn't sit well with friends.

"There's a lot of questions that I have that I feel like I need to be answered before I can feel like I'm at peace with this," Garza said.

The one part of the situation that isn't questioned is the kind of person Cervantes was.

He cared for people with disabilities, including his own brother, who has autism. Selfless, patient and funny were just some words those who knew him best used to describe him.

"He was a fantastic human being and in the months we shared together, that's all I saw," Nicholas Saubolle said.

For Garza, honoring her friend meant getting Cervantes' birthday tattooed on her arm.

"He was like family," she said.

For Nicholas Saubolle it's by making sure he's never forgotten.

"Let everybody know he was a good person," he said.

The Sacramento Police Department said there was no foul play involved.

Badlands is trying to plan a fundraiser to help Cervantes' family pay for funeral costs.