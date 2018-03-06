Local Breweries Celebrate Women in Beer

SACRAMENTO — On International Women’s Day, local breweries will be crafting a beer as a part of international Collaboration Brew Day.

Pink Boots Society will host Thursday’s worldwide event celebrating women in beer.

Female staff from nine breweries in the region will team up with a member from the non-profit to brew a beer. Loomis Basin Brewing Company, New Glory, Track 7, Yolo Brewing, Blue Note, Moksa, Flatland, Mraz and Fort Rock will all be participating in the four-day event.

See the times and dates below for more information or visit Pink Boots Society’s website. Times may vary:

Monday, March 5 – Fork Rock Brewing Company at 12401 Folsom Blvd., Rancho Cordova

Tuesday, March 6 – Flatland Brewing Company at 9183 Survey Rd. #1, Elk Grove

Wednesday, March 7 – Mraz Brewing Company at 2222 Francisco Dr., El Dorado Hills

Thursday, March 8:

Blue Note Brewing Co. at 750 Dead Cat Alley, Woodland

Loomis Basin Brewing Co. at 3277 Swetzer Road, Loomis

Moksa Brewing Co. at 5860 Pacific St., Rocklin

New Glory Craft Brewery at 8251 Alpine Ave., Sacramento

Track 7 at 3747 W Pacific Ave. F, Sacramento

Yolo Brewing Co. at 1520 Terminal St., West Sacramento