Local Swimming Coach Dies in Lake Natoma Rowing Accident

FOLSOM — A local swimming coach died at Lake Natoma Monday in a rowing accident.

The Johnson Ranch Racquet Club Barracuda Swim Team posted about John Hooten’s death Tuesday, saying he died while rowing on the lake.

Just before 11 a.m., Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District crews were called to Lake Natoma after someone reported Hooten had fallen in the water and had not resurfaced for around 10 to 15 minutes. At the time, officials did not know if he was wearing a life preserver.

The Roseville club will be holding a candlelight vigil Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. at the south side pool.