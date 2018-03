STANISLAUS COUNTY — The U.S. Marshals Service is searching for a man suspected of molesting a child in Stanislaus County.

A warrant was issued for Robert Shane Piatt’s arrest on June 19 of last year.

Piatt has been seen driving an older model recreational vehicle, similar to the one pictured below.

He is 6 feet 3 inches tall and 240 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about Piatt’s whereabouts contact your local law enforcement agency or call (559) 352-0088.