Sacramento Cracks Down on Pot Delivery Services through Ads

SACRAMENTO -- The City of Sacramento is taking a harder line on the 100 or so marijuana delivery services they figure are operating in town.

"We have, I think, 10 business that have come forward that have applied for their business operations permit," said Joe Devlin with Sacramento Cannabis Policy and Enforcement.

Unlike brick-and-mortar dispensaries, pot delivery services are tough to track. They can spring up and disappear just as quickly.

"Their contact information is often just an email or text that goes to a burner phone," Devlin said.

So the city is getting creative, targeting the places delivery services traditionally advertise.

In letters to publications like the Sacramento News and Review and the online service Weedmaps, the city has demanded a stop to advertising for marijuana services that aren't permitted.

In a statement, the President of Sacramento News and Review Jeff VonKaenel said of getting recreational pot out of the black market, "... there are hiccups along the way to be worked out. We intend to stay in compliance... "

Devlin and VonKaenel have a meeting planned for Wednesday.

"The online advertisers have remained a little bit more challenging in that regard," Devlin said.

Devlin said they city plans sting operations to make certain the pot services that are advertised in Sacramento are permitted by Sacramento.