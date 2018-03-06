St. Patrick’s Day Menu at Squeeze Burger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our full service restaurant has an impressive 22 beers on tap and an extensive wine list featuring many local labels, but the real star of the menu is our famous `Squeeze Burger.` What makes this burger so special? It's not just the super soft bun and high quality 1/3-pound patty that make the burger so delicious. The most unique and famous part of the burger is the skirt of cheese around the patty that no other restaurant can seem to replicate. The burger has been awarded the title of 'Best Burger' from San Joaquin Magazine and has also been featured on multiple television shows including Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives with Guy Fieri and the Travel Channel's Food Paradise.

In addition to our famous burger we also offer a variety of healthier options like delicious salads and chicken sandwiches. When it comes to quality, everything is top-notch. Our milkshakes are made with premium Double Rainbow ice cream and each one takes a whole five minutes to make!

More info:

Celebrating St. Patty's Day

March 17th

Squeeze Burger & Brew

856 W. Benjamin Holt Dr., Stockton

(209) 473-2222

SqueezeBurger.com