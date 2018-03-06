UC Davis Arboretum Plant Sale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Shop the Friends of the UC Davis Arboretum and Public Garden spring plant sales for the best selection of Arboretum All-Stars, California natives and thousands of other attractive, low-water plants perfect for creating a landscape alive with environmentally important pollinators. Their first spring sale is this Saturday, March 10 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. It's for members only, but you can join online, at the door or call ahead. Members save 10% off their plant sale purchases, receive a $10-off member appreciation coupon and new members get an additional $10-value thank you gift for joining!UC Davis Arboretum Plant SaleSaturday9am-1pmArboretum Teaching Nursery(530) 752-4880