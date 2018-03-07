CHP To Increase Patrols along Douglas Boulevard in Granite Bay

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLACER COUNTY -- Along the unincorporated portion of Douglas Boulevard through Granite Bay, the speed limit changes a lot.

The section falls under the traffic jurisdiction of the Auburn-area CHP. Recently, officers there noticed a troubling trend on this corridor -- 32 crashes last year.

"Most of them are speed related, if not all of them. So we realized a need to go out there and do some speed enforcement," Officer Robert Luthy said.

Luthy is one of the officers now designated to spend more time off the freeway and on Douglas Boulevard.

"There's a lot of businesses, a lot of side streets that aren't controlled by lights," Luthy told FOX40. "We have a lot of pedestrian traffic, a lot of bicycle traffic, and the speeds that we're finding out there are in excess of 65 miles an hour."

Officers will also keep an eye out for distracted drivers.

"Whether it be the GPS, whether it be the cell phone, there's a lot of distractions in the newer vehicles that are made today, and I think what's hugely important is just to overall pay attention to your driving. Slow down, keep a safe following distance, and heads up to look down the road and see what's coming up," Luth said.

Luthy says he doesn't enjoy giving out tickets, but he and his fellow officers are committed to making Douglas Boulevard safer.