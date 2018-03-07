Cordova High Students, Faculty Post Moving Tribute to Florida High School

RANCHO CORDOVA — “You are the Eagles, and you will soar again.”

Students and faculty at Cordova High School posted a moving tribute to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Seventeen students and staff at Stoneman Douglas were killed on Feb. 14 when a gunman opened fire. Sixteen more were injured. A former student was arrested for the shooting.

The tribute from the Lancers features students and teachers reciting a message, line by line, to their peers across the country. Since it was posted to YouTube on Feb. 28, it has been viewed more than 2,500 times.