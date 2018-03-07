Care Free Praise is an event planning company making a difference in the community of Stockton. We produce fashion shows and fundraising events by promoting your store, company and organization. We believe social activities will bring joy, education and a bond with a diverse group of people of all ages. Care Free Praise believes in giving back to the community and charitable organizations in need.
More info:
Designers Delight Fashion Show & Concert
Saturday @ 4pm
University of Pacific
3601 Pacific Ave, Stockton
(209) 426-1110
Facebook: @CareFreePraise
Twitter: @CareFreePraise