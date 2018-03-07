Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Care Free Praise is an event planning company making a difference in the community of Stockton. We produce fashion shows and fundraising events by promoting your store, company and organization. We believe social activities will bring joy, education and a bond with a diverse group of people of all ages. Care Free Praise believes in giving back to the community and charitable organizations in need.

More info:

Designers Delight Fashion Show & Concert

Saturday @ 4pm

University of Pacific

3601 Pacific Ave, Stockton

(209) 426-1110

Facebook: @CareFreePraise

Twitter: @CareFreePraise