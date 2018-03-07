Empty Bowls 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2018 marks the 50th anniversary for River City Food Bank and the 15th Annual Empty Bowls fundraising event to fight hunger and food insecurity in Sacramento this March. Hundreds of community members will gather with community leaders to share soup prepared by local restaurants. The participants will be able to take home a hand-crafted bowl created by local artists and Christian Brothers High School students. Each bowl represents a family, child, or senior who does not know where their next meal is coming from. Participants will be served by many local elected officials, including Mayor Darrell Steinberg. The two-day Empty Bowls fundraising event features two separate meals. Monday evening's meal features a soup supper complete with wine, hors d`oeuvres, and desserts. Tuesday's luncheons (two seatings) feature a traditional soup lunch and desserts. Funds raised at Empty Bowls (2017 event generated more than $250,000) will help River City Food Bank provide programs to serve healthy food to more than 110,000 people in Sacramento. Tickets on sale now!

