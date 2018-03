STOCKTON — The Stockton Fire Department is fighting a fire in downtown Stockton on N. El Dorado Street.

The Buckenham’s Auto Repair business caught fire around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The shop owner says they were draining the gasoline from a car they were servicing and it sparked but they are unsure what caused the spark.

The Stockton Police Department is on the scene for traffic control.

