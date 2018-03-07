Live Blog: AG Sessions Speaks in Sacramento

Please enable Javascript to watch this video SACRAMENTO -- U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is in Sacramento Wednesday to speak at the California Peace Officers Association's annual Legislative Day. On Tuesday, the Trump Administration announced plans to sue the State of California over its laws that extend protections to people living in the U.S. illegally. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra is expected to speak later in the day. Follow along with our live blog: Anisca Miles March 7, 20187:35 AM Peace Officers Event starts at 8:05, Jeff Sessions will take the stage at roughly 8:30. We’ll be live through the entire thing on @FOX40 and at https://t.co/lx51GUeb2r pic.twitter.com/2VnLqSCOKk — Joe Khalil (@JoeKhalil_Media) March 7, 2018 Anisca Miles March 7, 20187:22 AM Media crowd into the small event space at the Sawyer hotel ahead of AG Jeff Sessions’ speech to the California Peace Officer’s Association breakfast @FOX40 — Karma Dickerson (@karmadfox40) March 7, 2018 Ian McDonald March 7, 20187:20 AM Former Sacramento County Sheriff John McGinnis and U.S. Attorney McGregor Scott are speaking before Sessions this morning. Ian McDonald March 7, 20187:03 AM Attorney General Jeff Sessions to take the stage this morning to discuss #Sanctuary policies and the DOJ’s lawsuit filed against the State of California @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/AQSR2iJOpc — Joe Khalil (@JoeKhalil_Media) March 7, 2018 Ian McDonald March 7, 20186:59 AM See FOX40’s coverage of the announcement and backlash from activists here. Ian McDonald March 7, 20186:57 AM Becerra has a press conference scheduled for 9:30 immediately following US attorney general Jeff Sessions' speech detailing the federal gov's lawsuit against the state. Stay with @FOX40 for live team coverage. https://t.co/CVy7ZeXKQL — Pedro Rivera (@PedroRiveraTV) March 7, 2018