Police: Fake Credit Card Used to Rent, Trash Vacation Rental

TRUCKEE — Police in Truckee say two people used a fake credit card to pay for an Incline Village vacation rental and trashed the home.

Haylay Brown, 21, and 29-year-old Alexander Silviera were arrested Wednesday morning.

Officers say a home in Incline Village was rented with a fake credit card from another country. The renters had caused $75,000 in losses from theft or damage, according to investigators.

The rental company told police that another expensive home in Truckee was rented with a credit card from the same foreign country.

Officers went to the home Wednesday morning, and say they spent about an hour at the Rainbow Road home, trying to get the couple inside to come out.

Police say Silviera finally came outside but refused to speak with officers. Investigators later said he was under the influence of heroin. Brown was found inside the home, officers said, also on heroin.

Silviera and Brown had around $3,500 in stolen property with them, which was returned, according to investigators.

The couple is being charged with possession of stolen property, theft, providing false identification to law enforcement and being under the influence of heroin. More charges may come from Washoe County, police said.