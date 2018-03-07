Protesters Gather Outside Downtown Hotel in Opposition of AG Jeff Sessions’ Appearance in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Around 150 protesters and about 10 counter protesters we’re outside of the Kimpton Sawyer Hotel in downtown Sacramento Wednesday morning.

Most protesters were demonstrating against United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ visit to Sacramento a day after it was announced his department was suing the state of California regarding its sanctuary status.

Protests started around 7:30 a.m. and by 7:45 a.m. protesters made their way onto J Street which was then shut down for the next two hours by the Sacramento Police Department as the gathering marched around the hotel to the main entrance of the Golden 1 Center.

“I’m disgusted that Jeff sessions came out here today,” said local pastor Elizabeth Griswold.

Griswold, a pastor at Parkside Community Church, says she protested for the same reason she’s a pastor — to help out those who need it.

“I would hope that he could find it – [Sessions] and Trump — and all of them — might find a little bit of love in their hearts for people who are only struggling to put food on the table,” Griswold explained.

The protesters and counter protesters did clash at times but at no point did it turn into any type of physical violence only shouting matches.

As the rally slowed down around 9:30 a.m., a smaller group of protesters gathered again outside of the Sawyer Hotel, and Sessions supporter Eric Paradise stood firm across the street with a different mind set.

“We have a country where we pass laws. Where we vote for representatives and we except immigrants legally but what they want is illegal immigrants,” Paradise said.

Sacramento police reopened J Street for traffic just before 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.