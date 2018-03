Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- The Stockton Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a car arsonist.

Surveillance video from a home near 9200 Neville Way shows a man pouring flammable liquid on a car before lighting it on fire.

He then left the scene in a dark SUV.

The incident happened on Saturday, March 3.

The police department asks that anyone with information call (209) 937-8377.