UOP Musicians to Spend Spring Break Building a House in Paraguay

STOCKTON -- A quintet of Stockton musicians will be exchanging their instruments for some hammers and nails as a part of a humanitarian effort spearheaded by Habitat for Humanity and the University of the Pacific's Dave Brubeck Institute.

"To be able to hopefully give people that same joy that I get when I play is something I hope to do with my music," Brubeck fellow Maya Stepanski said.

The Brubeck Institute fellows will soon jam with students in South America -- and also build a home for a family in need.

"I think it’ll change the way that I view the world and how I view the world in which I live," fellow Gave Rupe said.

Organizers say the house will be built in Paraguay for Isidro Cardoza, his wife Nancy and their young daughter Sofia. The family says they have always dreamed of owning their own home.

"Which is a very special opportunity we’re looking forward to," Brubeck Institute Director Patrick Langham said.

It's meant to be a working vacation spent during their spring break.

"To give to the people that are there and to share and exchange our thoughts on music, it’s a win-win-win for everybody," Langham said.

The quintet says they're looking forward to sharing their talent and learning more from another culture.

"Hopefully, it'll be a trip I remember for the rest of my life," Stepanski told FOX40.

At the end of their trip, the quintet will host a benefit concert in Paraguay.