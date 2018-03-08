Authorities Take Action to Transfer Convicted Rapist Out of Carmichael and Back to Colorado

CARMICHAEL — Under what is called an Interstate Compact, Christopher Lawyer, a former Colorado resident and convicted sexually violent predator, has been allowed to serve his parole in California.

Carmichael residents received an email from their county supervisor Wednesday touting “positive news.”

In the message, County Supervisor Susan Peters said the State of California “… has taken action to transfer convicted Colorado rapist Christopher Lawyer back to Colorado.”

It didn’t take long for the state of Colorado to answer.

They denied the request.

“Nobody wants him,” said Carmichael resident Bruce Werking. “He is the bottom of the earth, dregs of our society. Somebody who rapes a woman at gunpoint? Who wants that in in their neighborhood. Nobody does.”

Since his arrest in February for violating terms of his parole, 42-year-old Lawyer has been held without bail in the Sacramento County Main Jail.

But, Carmichael neighbors like Werking say that’s not going far enough. They want Lawyer to be transported out of California.

“I’ve had friend say, ‘I can’t bring wives or friends over to your barbecues anymore. Because of this idiot. Yes, he’s gotta live somewhere. But… not here,” Werking said.

Lawyer was released from prison in Colorado on several conditions including a pledge to avoid pornography and abide by a curfew.

In her email to residents, Peters said “…the parolee’s actions have violated the interstate compact that allowed him to be transferred to California in the first place.”

It will now be up to a Sacramento Judge to decide whether those violations are serious enough to extradite him back to Colorado.

Susan Peters Full Letter to Carmichael Residents:

Dear Friends, As promised, here is an update. The State of California’s Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports it has taken action to transfer convicted Colorado rapist Christopher Lawyer back to Colorado. As we all learned recently, he had been allowed to move to California and take up residence in Carmichael under an interstate compact agreement but he was discovered to have violated his parole which has kept him presently in County Jail. This is positive news for the community’s safety and thanks is due to the hard work and investigative efforts by the District Attorney’s Office, the Sheriff’s Department and CDCR that led to the determination that the parolee’s actions have violated the interstate compact that allowed him to be transferred to California in the first place. As a result, CDCR notified Colorado on March 5 about sending him back. Colorado must now either agree to take him back or request a Probable Cause Hearing. CDCR says if Colorado agrees to retake the offender CDCR will work immediately to extradite him. If Colorado requests a hearing that will require scheduling one before Sacramento Superior Court and the District Attorney’s Office will represent us. Colorado has 10 days to respond from the issuance of the notice so we all are now awaiting Colorado’s response. We should all be grateful to District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert and Sheriff Scott Jones for the direction they gave to their staffs to leave no stone unturned with respect to investigating the conduct of the parolee which has resulted in keeping him behind bars thereby ensuring the community remains safe. I also want to express my appreciation to State Senator Jim Nielsen who pressed the community’s concerns before the administration and to CDCR Secretary Scott Kernan for keeping me informed about the parolee’s status which has enabled me to keep you informed, too. As soon as I have more information, I will let you know. SUSAN PETERS Supervisor, Third District