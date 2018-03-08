Chef and owner of Julian's Patisserie and Cafe, Julian Perrigo-Jimenez, is in the kitchen with Paul cooking a savory turkey pesto crepe.
Cooking with Julian’s Patisserie and Cafe
-
Specialty Holiday Cakes and Sweets from Julian’s Patisserie and Cafe
-
Cooking with Rivers Edge Cafe
-
Cooking: Fat City Prepares for Dine Downtown
-
Holiday Cookie Workshop
-
Former Prison Chef Opens New Jersey Restaurant after Obama Commutes His Sentence
-
-
Cooking with Cibo 7 Ristorante & Spirits
-
In Your Neighborhood: Tahoe Park
-
Pegasus Bakery & Cafe
-
Cooking Baked Gnocchi with Jerry James Stone
-
Pie Eating Competition
-
-
Stockton Detectives Raid Illegal Gambling Operation
-
Cooking with Skipolini’s Pizza and Pasta
-
Holiday Desserts with Ettore’s Bakery and Cafe