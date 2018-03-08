In Florida Aftermath, Roseville Parents Discuss School Safety and Recent Threats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE -- Parents have been fearful since learning that some officers in Parkland, Florida did not go inside of the school during the shooting there.

Thursday, parents and neighbors in Roseville were assured by a Placer County deputy, whose brother was killed during Luis Bracamontes' shooting spree, that like his brother, local officers would go right to the threat.

Even with assurances, talking about school safety is difficult.

"It's really, really scary. I've been thinking should I even send my kids to school? But I don't want to live in fear,either," Wendy Holland, a mother of five, told FOX40.

Roseville parents like Holland are now worried about their kids at the place where they spend the better part of their day - thanks to threats of violence.

There was a time when the scariest thing about a day on campus would be the chem mid-term, but now families and district leaders are concerned about an armed gunman looking to hurt someone.

That's what police say 19-year-old Trevor Marshall was doing as he drove by Roseville's Adelante High School Monday before being arrested at a restaurant with an AR-15 in his trunk.

"He learned that that school had an early dismissal, that the person he was looking for was not there," Roseville Joint Union High School District spokesman Brad Basham said.

The alleged incident with the AR-15 by a former student - just the latest in a string that has troubled the RJUHSD since the fall.

There was a threat-prompted lockdown at Antelope high early last November.

A few weeks later a shelter in place order was issued at Woodcreek high due to a reported gun on campus.

A knife was eventually recovered.

There were lockdowns at Adelante and Oakmont last month, as well as a lockdown at Granite Bay high school due to a note threatening a campus shooting that was left in a bathroom.

No suspect was found or the origin of that note identified.

For those who have been arrested after making threats, some parents have complained to FOX40 that those students are just being dumped back onto district campuses, but the district says no.

"All of those students have been put up for expulsion. And that's what we strive to do is make sure those students are off of our campuses, that they then are going to a school outside of our district that is set up and prepared to work with those students."

Those Sites prepared with social workers, counselors and probation officers.

Still, when the worst happens, moms and dads say the district can always improve resources for those at the front lines of a lockdown crisis- teachers.

"They're in their room for an undermined amount of time trying to keep kids quiet not knowing what's going outside their classrooms... and so the communication is lacking. There have to be some other responses or other way they can deal with that besides just sitting there with scissors or a box cutter or whatever they might have in their classroom," said mom Shelly Hollenbeck.

The district is already looking at that concern Hollenbeck's heard from teachers.

It's considering implementing a two-way, one-touch communication system for classrooms that would let teachers know where a threat may be in their building.