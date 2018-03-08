Overnight Fire Damages Church on Waterloo Road in Stockton

STOCKTON — Authorities in Stockton are investigating the cause of an overnight fire at a church early Thursday morning.

The Stockton battalion chief said the five-alarm fire started just before 3 a.m. at the New Beginnings Church on Waterloo Road. When firefighters arrived, flames were shooting out of the roof and side of the building.

The fire started in between the church and another building and quickly spread into the attic of the church, so crews had to fight the flames from inside the church and on top of the roof.

The building is salvageable but does have heavy damage to the roof and smoke damage to the interior.

The building next to it suffered minor cosmetic damage to the outside wall.

No one was inside of the building when the fire started. No injuries were reported.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire but they believe it started as an outside fire and quickly spread to the inside of the church..