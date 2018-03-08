Your Weekend,March 8

Courtesy to Sacramento365, Paul and Simone have some fun events for you to attend around town.
The Book of Mormon
Community Center Theater
Wed & Fri 8pm; Thurs & Sat 2pm & 8pm; Sun 2pm & 7:30pmBad Ass Blues: Elvin Bishop and Tommy Castro
Crest Theatre
Sat.7:30
Sacramento Antique Faire
Marisela y Amanda Miguel
Make It A Night
WHAT TO EAT: Il Fornaio
Community Center Theater
Wed & Fri 8pm; Thurs & Sat 2pm & 8pm; Sun 2pm & 7:30pmBad Ass Blues: Elvin Bishop and Tommy Castro
Crest Theatre
Sat.7:30
Sacramento Antique Faire
21st & X St. (Under the Freeway)
Sun 6:30am-3pm
Marisela y Amanda Miguel
Memorial Auditorium
Sun 7pm - 10pm
Make It A Night
ArtMix: Fierce
Crocker Art Museum
Thurs. 6pm - 9:30pm
WHAT TO EAT: Il Fornaio
WHAT TO DRINK: Whired