Armed Suspect Robs Postal Carrier in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — An armed robber stole from a postal carrier Friday in Sacramento.

Around 10:30 a.m., a man armed with a handgun robbed a United States postal carrier on Calle Royale Way near Becket Way. The United States Postal Inspection Service did not provide any additional information about the robbery, including what the suspect stole.

The suspect was a black man who was between 16 and 22 years old. He was described as being thin, 120 to 140 pounds and 5 feet 5 inches tall. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of $50,000 for information leading to the man’s arrest. To report information call them at 1-877-876-2455 and select option 2.