Authorities Searching for Auburn Bank Robbery Suspect

AUBURN -- The Auburn Police Department is searching for a bank robbery suspect.

The man in seen on surveillance around 5:20 p.m. Thursday at First US Community Credit Union located at 424 Grass Valley Highway.

Authorities say the suspet handed over a note demanding cash. He was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s he is approximately 6 feet tall, thin and had facial hair.

If you recognize this man, contact the Auburn Police Department at 530-823-4237.