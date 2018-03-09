EGUSD Certificated Job Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Elk Grove Unified School District (EGUSD) is forecasting a need for 350 positions in the 2018-2019 school year and is recruiting now for general education teachers, principals/vice principals, special education program specialists, special education teachers, speech language pathologists and school nurses. EGUSD is looking for dynamic and engaging teachers, administrators and student support staff candidates to join a team of dedicated educators who strive to prepare graduates to be college and career ready. Whether you are relatively new to education or a seasoned professional -- and regardless of where you come from -- consider making a significant contribution to the educational development of students in Elk Grove Unified.

More info:

Elk Grove Unified School District Certificated Job Fair

Saturday 9am-3pm

9510 Elk Grove-Florin Rd,

Elk Grove

(916) 686-7795

EGUSD.net/Careers