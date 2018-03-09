× Folsom Lake Water Levels Leave Boating Season in Question

FOLSOM — The slips at Folsom Lake Marina are practically empty despite having 20 feet of water to spare.

Last month, boats were allowed back into their slips but the Bureau of Reclamation says the water level is as high as it’s going to get this year. Last year, after record snowfall, boats weren’t removed from the marina until December. In normal boating conditions, boats would stay in the slips until late summer.

Marina manager Ken Christensen says that because of the water releases happening in the next few weeks, by the end of March, the slips won’t be useable anymore. A below average Snow pack won’t be raising water levels for the rest of the year. He says boat owners aren’t bothering to put their boats in then having to remove them again in a few weeks.

For the time being, boating is good for those using boat ramps on the lake. There are no speed limits or water obstacles.