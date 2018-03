Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Come on out to Fort Rock Brewing and celebrate our first year of beer with us! We have some awesome anniversary glassware. We have DJ Z Rokk coming out for some tunes, a photo booth and Doggiestyle Hot Dogs. We will also be releasing our Track 7 collab The Runaway Nelson!

More info:

Year of Beer Anniversary Party for Fort Rock Brewing

Saturday 11-11pm

12401 Folsom Blvd,

Rancho Cordova

FortRockBrewing.com

Facebook: @FortRockBrewing