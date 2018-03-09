Local Elementary School Students Raise More Than $16,000 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The principal of Genevieve Didion Elementary School looked more like a mummy Friday morning after three students wrapped him in toilet paper.

"They made their goal and I kept my word," said Principal Norm Policar.

It was a promise Policar made to his students if they reached their goal of raising $10,000 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The students were able to raise more than $16,000. That's more than any school has ever raised over the course of the fundraiser over the past 25 years. This is the second year in a row the school has set a record for the most money ever raised for the cause.

"Every year, we say, 'How could we possibly match what we did last year?'" Policar said. "And every year they want to give more, and they do their best and it's really incredible."

Sixth-grader Jadon Yuke raised more money than any student at the school -- more than $2,500.

"It just like feels good to know that you're helping someone in need," Yuke said.

He said the charity is close to his heart because his grandmother died from leukemia. He feels raising money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society is a way to keep her memory alive.

"There's other people other than my grandma that need my help," he said.

He even saved up his own money to donate.

"I actually gave $300 on my own from birthday and Christmas," Yuke said.

It was that one selfless act that contributed to a huge donation and will help local cancer patients pay medical bills and fund research to find a cure.

"It's been fun for them but I think that they've never lost sight of what it was all about, and the fact that it is to help others and those in need," Policar said.