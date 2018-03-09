Middle Schoolers Treated to Pop-Up Theater aboard Light Rail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- It's far from your average Light Rail ride, and certainly not your run-of-the-mill field trip.

Friday, some John Still Middle School students rode the train to the new Sofia Center downtown to see a production of "Gandhi."

"Hey teachers, take your kids on field trips. If transportation funding is a problem don't make it be. Get on Light Rail we'll give you a free class pass. Transportation is not a problem if you're going to B Street Theatre," said Regional Transit spokeswoman Wendy Williams.

Of course, RT doesn't go everywhere and it's not convenient for everyone. The students took a city bus and two trains to get from their South Sacramento school to the theater, but RT planned the trip and covered the cost.

"A school bus is expensive, and it's required the bus is full. That is sometimes difficult to do," teacher Ena Brown said. "When B Street Theatre offered this opportunity, was connected with RT, it was amazing."

To celebrate the launch of the program, available to all schools in the area, actors with B Street did a pop-up performance for the middle schoolers while they were on the train.