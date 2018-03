NORDEN — A snowboarder that went missing overnight Thursday has been found alive.

Jillian Mueller, 22, was last seen at the Sugar Bowl Ski Resort around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon. She was reported missing later that night.

A Placer County Search and Rescue team, along with Sugar Bowl ski patrol, found Mueller alive and uninjured — though cold and hungry — shortly before 7 a.m. Friday morning.

Mueller was found in a wooded area behind the Sugar Bowl property known as “the cedars.”