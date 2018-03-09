Misunderstanding Leads to Houseboat Chase in Delta

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — Five people were briefly detained after a houseboat was reported stolen Friday morning near Stockton.

According to the owner of Kings Island marina, there had been an agreement to buy a houseboat but the owner of the marina was unaware. When the five people climbed aboard the boat, the marina owner reported it stolen.

Marina security chased the boat through the Delta for hours, winding up at B&W Marina in Isleton.

Deputies surrounded the boat and briefly detained the five people and dog that were on the boat. They have since been released.