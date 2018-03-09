Shooting, Hostages Reported at Veterans Home in Napa County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YOUNTVILLE -- Shots have been fired at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, north of Napa.

The Napa County Sheriff's Office confirmed police activity in the area and people were being asked to stay away.

According to KTVU, shots were fired near the dining area. The California Highway Patrol confirmed that hostages were taken, but was unclear on how many hostages there are or how many shots have been fired.

The Napa Valley Register reported that a man wearing body armor and armed with an automatic weapon entered the home.

There were no confirmed injuries or fatalities.

The state Veterans Affairs Department says it is the largest veterans' home in the United States, with about 1,000 residents.

There was no further information about the shooting.