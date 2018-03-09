Sonora Celtic Faire at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Sonora Celtic Faire is happening this weekend at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds and FOX40's very own knight in shining amour Sir Pedro is getting a taste of the jousting life.

On March 9-11, Sonora, California steps back in time to the days of royalty, damsels and dashing knights as the 32nd Sonora Celtic Faire brings more than a celebration of the cultures of Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Cornwall to the foothills. This year, the International Ultimate Jousting Championships are part of the excitement!