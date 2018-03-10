Black Lives Matter Seeks to Hold Sac PD Accountable for Reportedly Throwing Pregnant Woman to Ground

SACRAMENTO — Black Lives Matter Sacramento is hosting an open meeting/rally in the Target parking lot on Broadway in support of Zityrua Abraham.

At 2 p.m. Saturday, the group plans to discuss their next steps in obtaining justice for Abraham.

They picked the wrong day to piss us off. Come to our open meeting today.

Its in the streets.

2pm at Target parking lot on Broadwayhttps://t.co/u2UPf2tjuD pic.twitter.com/54AKTFUMCg — BlackLivesMatter Sac (@BLMSacramento) March 10, 2018

On July 9, 2017, Abraham says she was standing outside her apartment on Lampasas Avenue with her mother and mother’s boyfriend when seven police officers searching for a suspect showed up.

Abraham, who was pregnant at the time, was reportedly thrown down onto her stomach as officers attempted to search the property.

Police confirmed officers were searching for someone wanted on a felony charge and a warrant. Officers say a man matching the suspect’s description went into the apartment, but it turned out that he wasn’t who they thought he was. Police also said Abraham was not cooperative.

No arrests were made as a result of the operation on Lampasas.

The baby is also okay but Abraham says the remainder of her pregnancy was difficult.

The Sacramento Police Department determined nothing seen on the released body camera footage warranted an investigation but in August 2017, Abraham made a citizen's request for one.

On March 5, 2018, the department responded in part with the following:

"Dear Ms. Abraham: Your compliant of misconduct involving members of our Department has been thoroughly investigated. The investigation revealed there was no violation of Police Department rules or regulations by the involved employees. "

BLM Sacramento argues that because Abraham's home was wrongfully raided, damages to the apartment should be fixed by the department and they want the identities of the officers involved to be released.

The man detained in the video was ultimately released and not charged.

Another piece of video is from the body camera of an officer who responded after the fact. In it, he speaks with Abraham and asks another officer to call an ambulance for her.