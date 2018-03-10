Man Found Dead at SCC Davis Center

DAVIS — A man has been found dead in the parking lot of Sacramento City College’s Davis Center.

Around 12 p.m. Thursday, faculty at the Jade Street campus noticed an unconscious and unresponsive man inside a vehicle in the campus parking lot and called 911. UC Davis Police, fire personnel and the Los Rios Police Department responded and pronounced him dead at the scene.

A spokesman for the Los Rios Community College District confirms that the man was neither a faculty member nor a student of the college.

His death will be investigated by the Yolo County Coroner’s Office.

Stay tuned to Fox40 for updates on this story.