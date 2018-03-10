Pomona Officer Fatally Shot, Another Wounded as Standoff Continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(CNN) -- A standoff between police and an armed suspect that resulted in one officer's death and the wounding of another remains underway Saturday morning in Pomona, California, near Los Angeles, more than 12 hours after it began.

The suspect is barricaded inside an apartment home after fatally shooting an officer and wounding a second one, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must report that one officer did not survive," Pomona police Chief Michael Olivieri tweeted early Saturday morning. "The second officer is in stable condition."

The shootout begun after the suspect evaded police in a pickup, crashed and fled on foot.

"The suspect ran into an apartment complex and the officers gave chase," Capt. Christopher Bergner of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said at a press conference. "As he barricaded himself in a bedroom, officers attempted to contact him. He then began firing through the door, striking the two officers."

It is with a heavy heart that I must report that one officer did not survive. The second officer is in stable condition. — Chief Michael Olivieri (@olivieri_ppd) March 10, 2018

Pomona officers and LE officers from SGV and Inland Empire will be escorting our fallen officer from @PVHMC at 6:am, to LA Coroners Office LA — Chief Michael Olivieri (@olivieri_ppd) March 10, 2018

Police said they still don't know who the suspect is, but are communicating with him.

News footage from CNN affiliate KABC shows a heavy police presence, including a SWAT team. At least five gunshots can be heard. Video from the scene also shows officers apparently attempting to revive a wounded comrade using CPR.

Both officers were transported to a nearby hospital. Olivieri later tweeted that a police escort will take the officer's body from the hospital to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

"The other officer is in serious condition and is undergoing surgery. We expect him to be fine," Bergner said.

There have been no other injuries or deaths since the two police officers were struck by the suspect's gunfire just after 9 Friday night, Deputy Trina Schrader of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told CNN.

There have been 17 officers shot to death in the first 10 weeks of 2018, including an officer killed Tuesday in Missouri. Officer Christopher Ryan Morton, 30, was killed after being dispatched to the wrong house, a Missouri Highway Patrol official said.