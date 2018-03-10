Police Arrest Suspect in Killing of Pomona Officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police on Saturday afternoon arrested a man suspected of killing one police officer and wounding another in Pomona, authorities said.

Police Chief Michael Olivieri identified the officer who was killed as Greggory Casillas, 30, a recruit still in field training.

Authorities made the arrest after the suspect barricaded himself in an apartment for more than 15 hours.

The incident began Friday night after the suspect evaded police in a pickup, crashed and fled.

"The suspect ran into an apartment complex and the officers gave chase," Capt. Christopher Bergner of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said at a news conference. "As he barricaded himself in a bedroom, officers attempted to contact him. He then began firing through the door, striking the two officers."

It is with a heavy heart that I must report that one officer did not survive. The second officer is in stable condition. — Chief Michael Olivieri (@olivieri_ppd) March 10, 2018

Pomona officers and LE officers from SGV and Inland Empire will be escorting our fallen officer from @PVHMC at 6:am, to LA Coroners Office LA — Chief Michael Olivieri (@olivieri_ppd) March 10, 2018

Olivieri said Casillas leaves behind a wife and two children. He joined the department in 2014 and worked at several jobs before becoming an officer.

Earlier news footage from CNN affiliate KABC showed a heavy police presence, including a SWAT team. At least five gunshots could be heard. Video from the scene also shows officers apparently attempting to revive a wounded comrade using CPR.

Both officers were transported to a hospital. Olivieri later tweeted that a police escort was to take the officer's body from the hospital to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

"The other officer is in serious condition and is undergoing surgery. We expect him to be fine," Bergner said.

There have been no other injuries or deaths since the two police officers were struck by the suspect's gunfire just after 9 Friday night, Deputy Trina Schrader of the sheriff's department told CNN.

So far this year, 17 law enforcement officers across the United States have died after they were shot, including an officer killed Tuesday in Missouri. Officer Christopher Ryan Morton, 30, was killed after being dispatched to the wrong house, a Missouri Highway Patrol official said.