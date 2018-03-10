Psychologist Killed in Veterans Home was Pregnant

YOUNTVILLE (AP) — A psychologist who was killed by a former patient at a veterans treatment facility in Napa County was seven months pregnant.

Twenty-nine-year-old Jennifer Gonzales, a clinical psychologist with the San Francisco Department of Veterans Affairs Healthcare System, is being remembered by friends for her commitment to both her family and her job.

Family friend Vasiti Ritova said Saturday that Gonzales was married a year ago and was supposed to travel to Washington D.C. this weekend to celebrate her wedding anniversary.

Ritova, whose niece cares for Gonzales’ grandmother, says she would visit her grandmother every weekend, sing to her and give her baths.

Marjorie Morrison, the founder of a nonprofit organization known as PsychArmor, says Gonzales was “brilliant” and did amazing work with veterans with PTSD.

A GoFundMe was set up on behalf of Gonzales’ husband, TJ Shushereba, and her friends to help Shushereba with memorial costs.

“As a young psychiatrist, Jenn dedicated her life to helping service men and women reintegrate and readjust to civilian life,” the GoFundMe reads. “Every aspect of Jenn’s life was dedicated to others and her caring and kind spirit was evident to everyone she met.”